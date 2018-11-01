WARESBORO — Mrs. Lois Rigdon, 71, of Waresboro, died Monday morning, February 22, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. Mrs. Rigdon was born in Waresboro to the late Roy Davis and Gladys Ryans Davis. She had made Waresboro her home for her entire life. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs. Rigdon’s full-time job was caring for her husband and children. She loved her family and cherished every moment she was able to spend with them. Mrs. Rigdon especially loved her grandchildren and all of the joy they brought to her life. She was a member of Waresboro Church of God and most recently had been attending Pine Valley Church. Along with her parents, Mrs. Rigdon was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Kaylee Michelle William;, and two brothers, Buddy Corbit and Mitchell Corbit. Mrs. Rigdon is survived by her husband, Buddy Rigdon of Waresboro; three children, Roy Rigdon and his wife Sonya of Waresboro, Vanessa Moore and her husband Glenn of Waycross, Sonya Pack and her husband Dale of Waresboro; four grandchildren, Kristie Williams and her husband Dustin, Rory Teitsch and her husband Doug, Dustin Rigdon, Dale Pack III; eight great-grandchildren, Kelssie, Derrick, Tylen, Dustin Jr., Kyser, Dustin, Emily, Noah; two sisters, Lawanna Rogers of Palatka, Florida and Maxine Blackston of Jacksonville, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held Friday, February 26, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.