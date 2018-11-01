Log Truck Collides With Car At Major Nahunta Intersection

NAHUNTA — One person was injured Wednesday in a collision involving a car and a log truck, but no official information was available this morning, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Brantley County Sheriff Len Davis confirmed the crash but noted that it was “not a really bad” wreck.

Davis did not have the names of the people involved, but he said a woman who was driving the passenger car “got out of her vehicle and walked” to the ambulance waiting nearby.

“So I have hopes she is OK,” said Davis. “It happened under the traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 301 and U.S. 82 (South Georgia Parkway).”

Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary, said no report has been turned in by troopers on the accident.

The GSP is experiencing computer problems and personnel there cannot access the system until repairs are completed, Swinea said. Troopers are currently having to use hand-written report forms for all traffic accidents and other incident investigations.

Two weeks ago, a computer hacking that has hamstrung state agencies, including the GSP, and local level police departments, including the Blackshear Police, occurred.

The Blackshear PD’s problems were easily rectified, Police Chief Chris Wright said. The state agencies suffered significantly, however, including the GSP.