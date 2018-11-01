WAYCROSS — Lizzie Boyd O’Berry Mercer, 91, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health from natural causes. She was a native of Nashville, Georgia, but lived most of her life in Ware County. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Tallie O’Berry, her second husband, Roy F. Mercer, and her parents, Albert Boyd and Ada Mae Moore Boyd, her brothers, Mitch Boyd, Jasper Boyd, Dub Boyd, Chester Boyd, Albert Boyd Jr., and her sisters, Lucille Scarborough, Martha Roe and Bernice Zintell. She was a member of University Blvd. Church of God. Survivors include four daughters, Betty Musgrove (Glenn), of Waycross, Barbara Thomas, of Waycross, Shannon Spikes (Ronnie), of Blackshear, Brenda Steverson (Scottie), of Waycross; three sons, Bobby O’Berry, of Blackshear, Timothy O’Berry (Peggy) and Tony O’Berry, both of Waycross; a living brother, Lossie Boyd, of Lakeland, Georgia; 15 grandchildren; 29 greatgrandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Mt. Green Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, at the funeral home and the family will be making headquarters at 1214 Georgia St., Waycross. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.