WAYCROSS — Lisa Hale Popham, 55, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence in Waycross following a short illness. She was born in Waycross and had lived most of her life there as a homemaker. She attended Jamestown United Methodist Church. Mrs. Popham was a daughter of the late Clifford Ander Hale. She is survived by her husband, Ashley Popham, of Waycross; a daughter, Christina Yates, of Waycross; one grandson, Troy Harper, of Waycross; her mother, Ann E. Thomas, of Waycross; three siblings, Clifford A. Hale (Angie), Kathy H. Weathersbee, and Marion Holder, all of Waycross; a half-sister, Debbie Howard, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.