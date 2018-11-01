Lisa Hale Popham

WAYCROSS — Lisa Hale Popham, 55, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence in Waycross following a short illness. She was born in Waycross and had lived most of her life there as a homemaker. She attended Jamestown United Methodist Church. Mrs. Popham was a daughter of the late Clifford Ander Hale. She is survived by her husband, Ashley Popham, of Waycross; a daughter, Christina Yates, of Waycross; one grandson, Troy Harper, of Waycross; her mother, Ann E. Thomas, of Waycross; three siblings, Clifford A. Hale (Angie), Kathy H. Weathersbee, and Marion Holder, all of Waycross; a half-sister, Debbie Howard, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
468

mobile compatible website design, hosting & seo by serva.com