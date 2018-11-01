HOBOKEN — Lisa Gaye Herrin Riggins, 58, died Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at her residence near Hoboken following an extended illness. She was a native of Jacksonville, Florida, but made her home in Brantley C o u n t y since the sixth grade. Lisa was a 1979 graduate of Brantley County High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Armstrong State College. She was a dental hygienist with Satilla Smiles Family Cosmetic Dentistry in Nahunta. She will be remembered as one who loved all of her family. Survivors include her husband of 23 years Jeff Riggins of Hoboken; a daughter, Brandy Bryant (husband, Dee), of Hoboken; a son, Paul Able (fianceé, Karina Horan), of the Raybun Community; two step-children, Stacey Johnson (husband, John), of Black Mountain, North Carolina., and Sara Howard (husband, Stephen), of Loogootee, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; her parents, Jack and Dale Shepard Herrin, of Brantley County; two sisters, Pennie Freeman (husband, Peter) and Debbie McCloon (husband, Van); a brother, Timmy Herrin, all of Eulonia, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Memorials may be made to Georgia Hospice Care, 777 Gloucester Street, Suite 303, Brunswick, Georgia, 31520. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 25, at her residence. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.