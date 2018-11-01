WAYCROSS — Linda Martin Pearson, 81, was called home May 23, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior after a long illness. Mrs. Pearson was active in the Ware County School System for many years serving as a substitute teacher for many years and as a school secretary-bookkeeper at Emerson Park Elementary School. She was always involved in her children’s school activities and served as PTA president. Mrs. Pearson graduated from South Georgia College with a Science Degree and went on to be a Registered Nurse working for 20 years in what she considered a great opportunity to assist others and give back to her community. Mrs. Pearson worked at Waycross Memorial Hospital for 11 years and retired from SCSB as the Director of Nursing at the St. Illa Center. She and her husband traveled frequently after retirement until they were blessed by grandchildren and then most of their traveling revolved around visiting and babysitting. Mrs. Pearson was always happy and eager to tell anyone that her children and grandchildren were the joys of her life. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billy Jackie Pearson; her daughter, Sheree Pearson and her two children, Jennifer and Brad Brinkley; her son, Kevin Pearson and his wife, Heather, and their two children, Kelsie and Haley, of Atlanta, and her son, Paul Pearson and his wife, Tina, of Americus, Ga. The family received friends Tuesday, May 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home, A funeral service will be today (Wednesday, May 26) at 10 a.m., in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow for family and friends in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a hospice care facility in their community. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodumfuneralhome.com.