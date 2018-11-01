WAYCROSS – Linda Hinnant, 76, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon, March 9, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Hazlehurst, Georgia, to the late Eschol Riner and Colleen Anderson Riner. She moved to Waycross early in her adult life, where she worked for seven years at the U.S. 1 Drive-In.

The majority of her life she spent caring for children. She began working in daycare and eventually moved to private sitting services. She was an avid and knowledgeable collector of Ideal Brand and Patty Play Pal Dolls.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Blount and her husband, Brian, of Waycross; one granddaughter, Tiffany Goggin and her husband, Sean, of Savannah; one great-granddaughter, Margaret Rose Goggin, of Savannah; four siblings, J.E. Riner and his wife, Sandy, of Hazlehurst, Joann Beitz, of Morehead City, North Carolina, Roy Riner, of Vidalia, Katherine Williamson and her husband, Jerry, of Vidalia; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com