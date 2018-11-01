BAXLEY — Linda Faye King Carter, 77, of Baxley died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Bacon County Hospital. Mrs. Carter was born July 13, 1944, in Douglas to the late Olin Foy King and the late Evelyn Jowers King. Before retirement, she worked in the admissions office of Satilla Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Carter was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and a choir member. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Dwain Carter of Baxley; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Sherry Carter of Baxley, Kenny and Tammy Carter of Waycross, and Kyle and Tiree Carter of Hoboken; sisters and brothers-in-law, Glenda Hall of Wadley, Connie Corbi of Douglas, Jonnie and Ronald Goodman of Wray, and Bonnie and Chuck Heiken of Douglas; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive. The funeral was held Tuesday, July 20, at Spring Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Bryan Gill, the Rev. Rick Brown, and the Rev. Chuck Lewis officiating. Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brandon Carter, Clay Carter, Blake Carter, Collin Carter, Luke Carter, and Clark Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Bacon County Hospital. Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society or Spring Branch Baptist Church Building Fund, 707 Spring Branch Church Road. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.