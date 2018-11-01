BLACKSHEAR — Linda Faye Altman Watkins, 66, of Waycross, formerly of Blackshear, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020, at Harborview – Pierce County. Born in Blackshear, on October 4, 1953, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. Mrs. Watkins worked as a manager for Flash Foods (Five Points location) where she received several awards including Manager of the Year. She then went to work at Walmart where she would retire as a front end manager. For the last several years, she had been a homemaker. Mrs. Watkins loved to shop, listen to music, and watch Shark Tank, and over the years she and her late husband, Jerry Rudolph Watkins, enjoyed traveling — especially to the mountains. She was a proud grandmother and dearly loved all of her babies. Mrs. Watkins was of the Baptist faith. She was a daughter of the late Jesse Columbus and Cleo Eason Altman. In addition to her late husband, she also was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Godwin Heintz, and a brother, Eddie Altman. Survivors include her three sons, Britt (Pearlie) Watkins, of Waycross, Timothy Watkins, of Blackshear, and Chad Watkins (Josie Moore), of Blackshear; a brother, Gerald (Lynn) Altman, of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Chelsea, Zeb, Carson, Jaycee, Ella, Eli, and Alayna; a great-granddaughter, Jaralynn; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The funeral for Mrs. Watkins was Friday afternoon, June 26, at 4 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel. Interment was in the Blackshear City Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and the wearing of face masks are strongly encouraged. If you do not feel comfortable attending you can still extend your sympathy by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.