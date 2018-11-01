Lilliyan Gaskins Thompson

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Lilliyan Lecell Gaskins Thompson, 70, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away October 15, 2020, after a lengthy hospitalization due to complications following heart surgery she underwent in July of this year. Born to Olivia (Peagler) and Calvitt Huxford Gaskins Sr. in Waycross, Georgia, Lecell completed the family joining two older siblings, Calvitt Huxford Gaskins, Jr., and Sally Catherine Gaskins Medlock. Lecell was named after her maternal aunt, the late Lilliyan Peagler Craft, and her mother’s dearest friend, the late Lecell Shepard. Lecell’s maternal grandparents were Thomas Theodore (T.T.) and Sally (Delk) Peagler and paternal grandparents were John Madison and Catherine (Bailey) Gaskins. Lecell was educated in the Waycross public school system, attending Crawford Street School, the 8th Grade Center, and Waycross High School. She recently enjoyed volunteering for her 50th WHS class reunion and seeing so many dear friends she had not seen in decades. Lecell’s professional career was focused on education and working with people with intellectual disabilities in Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. She was proud of her work with two advocacy organizations, in particular, People First and SABE (Self Advocates Becoming Empowered). In 2009, she retired in order to care for her husband, Don, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. In 2016, after Don’s death, Lecell moved to be near her daughter’s family in San Marcos and she was thrilled to live near her grandchildren. Throughout her life, along with her family and professional roles, Lecell was also known as a devoted volunteer. In all of the cities she lived, she quickly found a church, volunteered, and made a difference. She grew children’s and youth programs that are still in place today. She served as a Sunday school teacher, WMU director, Acteens leader, and worked in regional and state leadership roles with the Southern Baptist Convention. In the early 90s, she became passionately involved with Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida in Blackshear, volunteering for many years in service to the members. As a Christian, Lecell’s favorite Bible passage was The Great Commission, Mark 28:16-20. Paraphrased here, it reads: Go and make disciples in all the nations, baptizing them into the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and be sure of this — I am with you always, even to the end of the world. Lecell felt strongly called to provide for the needs of marginalized people as a way to share the love of Christ. In addition to local ongoing volunteering, she organized mission trips to Johnson City, Tennessee, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and La Ceiba, Honduras, and participated in a mission trip most recently to an orphanage on the Texas- Mexico border. For her last birthday, she invited her friends to collect food and hygiene items and planned to gather with them to fill bags to distribute to the homeless community. Due to illness, she decided to host this day of service once she was feeling stronger. At an early age, Lecell was baptized into the Christian faith at Crawford Street Baptist Church in Waycross, a church co-founded by her family. She was previously a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear, and most recently of First Baptist Church in Whitney, Texas. As a child, Lecell suffered from Rheumatic Fever which damaged her heart. Yet even with a lifetime of serious health issues and surgeries, Lecell lived life to the fullest. She lived in seven states in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, in addition to traveling to many places across the US, Central America, and Europe. Her favorite destinations were Greece and Italy. She was excitedly planning an Alaskan cruise with 3 friends when COVID-19 interrupted their plans and was looking forward to taking more vacations after she recovered from surgery. Preceding Lecell in death were her grandparents, parents, siblings, and husband. Lecell is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amber (Titus) and Tim Love, and two grandchildren, Olivia Grace Love and Isabela Kate Love, of San Marcos, Texas. She was overjoyed by being a grandmother. She is also survived by her only nephew and his wife whom she considered her children as well, Thomas and Gina (Schuler) Medlock, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; and her seven great-nieces and great-nephews, Amber Davies, Seth Davies, Ashley Smith, Devin Smith, Mason Medlock, Tynlee Medlock, and Aubrey Medlock. Additionally, she is survived by her Aunt Florence (Peagler) Bowman, of Waycross; and several cousins and special longtime friends. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Lecell’s hometown of Waycross. To keep Lecell’s gracious spirit of generosity alive, the family asks that you find ways in your community to help those in need.