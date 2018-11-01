FOLKSTON — Lillian Thrift King, 77, of Folkston, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Mrs. King was born November 17, 194,3 in Waycross to the late Mose Thrift and Louise Cox Thrift. She was a member of the Homeland Church of God of Prophecy. Mrs. King and her husbands were the owners/operators of Quick Chick in Folkston since 1976. In addition to her parents, Mrs. King was preceded in death by a son, Bobby King; two sisters, Margaret Swartz and Lorene Ponsell; and three brothers, Spence Thrift, Will Thrift, and Ed Thrift. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerome King; children, Toni (Eddie) Dennis, Preston (Shawna) King, Timmy (Cathy) King, and Paul (Charlotte) King; two sisters, Martha (Travis) Carter and Mary (Adrian) Bennett; three brothers, John (Sara) Thrift, Elmer (Susan) Thrift and Harry (Tanya) Thrift; 10 grandchildren and 14 greatgrandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. The funeral was held Friday, February 12, in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home. Burial was in Homeland Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood Street, Folkston, 31537.