Lillian Riverbank Baird

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Lillian Rivenbark Baird, 78, died June 5, 2020, in Fort Pierce, Florida. Mrs. Baird was born in Waycross, Georgia, and moved to Fort Pierce in 1963. Lillian was a teacher in St. Lucie County for over 40 years. She was an active member and volunteer at First United Methodist. She loved playing bridge, her book clubs, and living on the beach. Her family was her world. She loved to talk about them and all their accomplishments, especially her grandchildren, and had a special place in her heart for her boys. Lillian was never judgmental of any of the children or their friends and was known as the neighborhood and baseball mom. She was known for being the back scratcher of the family. Survivors include her son, Richard (Cammie) Baird of Palmetto, Florida; daughter, Rebecca Modine of Palmetto, Florida; sister, Miriam (Aaron) Fuchs of St. Simons, Georgia; son-in-law, Rick Modine of Fort Pierce, Florida; grandchildren, Candice Baird of Palmetto, Florida, Lindsey (Scott) Crippen of Fort Pierce, Florida, Tyler Modine of Fort Pierce, Florida, Heather Baird of Bradenton, FL, Christian Baird of Bradenton, Florida, and Cameron Modine of Tallahassee, Florida; greatgrandchildren, Logan Yarborough and Colton Baird. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Baird, Sr. A gathering was held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with the service to follow at 4 p.m. at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Arrangements were under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.