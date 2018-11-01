FOLKSTON — Lila Anne Lewis Jackson, of Folkston, Georgia passed away December 30, 2020 at Memorial Satilla Health Hospital in Waycross, Georgia. Her husband had died on the same day 18 years earlier. Mrs. Jackson was born on June 23, 1928 in Waycross, to Kish Haynes Lewis and Frank Hammond Lewis. Along with her parents, Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dr. Joseph Morgan Jackson Jr., a son, Judge Stephen Lamar Jackson, brothers, Richard Lewis and Wallace A. Lewis, sister, Ethel Lewis Gould, son-inlaw, Lew Hoffman (Joanne), and grandson, Benjamin Garrett Jackson. She attended Valdosta State College and the University of Georgia. A natural beauty, Mrs. Jackson was crowned “Miss Fernandina Beach” in 1948. She moved to Folkston when she married Dr. Jackson in 1949. Their family expanded over the years into six children. One of her favorite stories was when Steve, as a 3-year -old, tore off all the labels of her canned vegetables. For a good while after that, Mrs. Jackson shook the cans to guess what vegetable might be inside. Dinner was quite the adventure for a period of time. From her flower arranging abilities, to perfecting her recipes for pimento cheese spread and lemon chiffon cheesecake, to sewing and knitting for herself as well as her daughters, Mrs. Jackson was quite adept at all things domestic. She also loved her yard. It was not uncommon to find her outside working or on the sofa recovering when “the bear almost got her.” Her father, “Big Chief” grew prize-winning camellias, several of which were transplanted to the yard at 116 Elm Street. Also, Mrs. Jackson and her husband loved to entertain. The “Little House” will always bring back fond memories of snapper and quail dinners shared with neighbors and friends. Raised as a Baptist, Mrs. Jackson joined the First Methodist Church of Folkston upon her marriage to Dr. Jackson. She remained active in the church throughout her life. Her family is very thankful for the many relationships that grew from this church upbringing. Mrs. Jackson’s memory will live on in the hearts of her loved ones: Dr. Joseph Lawrence (Larry) Jackson (Nancy) of Waynesboro, Georgia, Pamela Brewer Jackson of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Joanne Jackson Hoffman of Taylors, South Carolina; Kish Jackson Stevens (Al) of Folkston, Amy Jackson Gaston (Greg) of Asheville, North Carolina, Dr. Joseph Morgan Jackson III (Maureen) of Albany, Georgia; grandchildren, Joe (Stacey) Jackson of Waynesboro, Chris (Megan) Jackson of Augusta, Stephen (Sheri) Jackson of Blackshear, Giles Jackson of Blackshear, Allison (Kenny) Tucker, ofSt. Augustine, Florida, Morgan Stevens of Folkston, Hank (Michelle) Gaston of Pineville, North Carolina, Scott (Miranda) Gaston of Raleigh, North Carolina, Elizabeth (Loke) Palanisamy of Austin, Texas, Chip (Christine) James of Austin, Texas, Myles James, Austin of Texas; great-grandchildren, Mary Kate and Joe Jackson, Caroline, Christopher, and Kathleen Jackson, John (Torie) Lee, Matthew Lee, Colby and Chloe Bryant, Remington Tucker, Asher and Ryland Gaston, Elis, Gigi and Loralee James; great-greatgrandchild, John Lee; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Shirley Reed for her care, devotion and friendship to Mrs. Jackson, especially through the last years of declining health. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Folkston, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.