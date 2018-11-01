Lightning Starts 50-Acre Wildfire

A lightning strike Saturday ignited a fire on Cowhouse Island in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge that torched about 50 acres over the weekend but is now close to being contained, according to a press release from the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in Folkston.

The fire was between Georgia Highway 177 and Swamp Road, said Capt. Brian Varnadore of the Ware County Fire Department.

As of 6:37 p.m. Sunday, the fire was nearly fully contained after a bulldozer line had been plowed around it by government fire crews. At their disposal were four dozers, one engine, one helicopter and one fixed-wing aircraft.

Operations around the fire were limited Sunday afternoon but evacuations were not necessary, said Teri Land of the U.S. Forestry and Wildlife Services.

The Okefenokee Swamp Park was to be open to the public today but mop-up on the fire continues, Land said.

“Smoke may be present in the area as the wind continues out of the south,” said Land.

Varnadore said as long as a fire is within the boundaries of national and state land jurisdiction, the local fire departments would not participate unless summoned for mutual aid.

“Right now, it is all on state and federal lands and so Georgia Forestry and the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge will remain in control of the fire-fighting effort,” said Varnadore. “We have not been called to respond to the fire.”

Varnadore urged everyone to use caution and to abide by the Georgia Forestry Services guidelines for burning as the dry season has arrived and fires could easily get out of hand if left without observation.

Land said the estimated size of the fire (50 acres) may be tweaked after it has been officially mapped.