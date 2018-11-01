WAYCROSS — Levo Elizabeth Steedley Wiley, 60, died Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at her residence in Waycross. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross who graduated from Ware County High School in 1978. Levo retired from Volunteers of America and she was formerly employed by Walmart for 20 years. She was a member of Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, and she attended Gilchrist Park Church of God of Prophecy. Levo was a devoted and loving wife, sister, “aunt mom,” best friend, peacemaker, and “Bee Bee Bok Bok.” Levo was preceded in death by her parents, Cherrie Lee Steedley Harrell and William Lawton Harrell; grandparents, Levo Elizabeth Davis Steedley and James Randall Steedley; sister, Cathy Harrell; brother, Steve Harrell; and great aunts and uncles, Floyd James Davis, W. R. Davis, Gehu Julian Davis, Evelyn Douglas Steverson, and Carrie O’Berry. Survivors include her husband, Robert Lewison Wiley of Waycross; stepson, Robert Alexander (Ann) of Washington State; two sisters, Peggy Prescott (Richard) of Hoboken, and Billie Jo Grantham (Garrett) of Waycross; one brother, Kendall Harrell (Brenda) of Alma; nieces, Jamie Yarberry (Jason) and Katelynn Deen (Buddy); nephew, Ashley Cox (Kelly); great-nieces and nephews, Hunter Yarberry, Tyler Yarberry, Kaylee Yarberry, Paisley Cox, Lilly Cox, Zailey Cox, Dawson Deen, and Landon Deen; great aunts and uncles, Laila Jones, Ronnie C. Davis, Rev. Clayton Davis, John Lee Davis, and Judy Deen; honorary nieces, Felicia Wildes, and Cherry Knight; special cousin and best friend of 60 years, Vicki Davis Dale; and numerous cousins and other relatives. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Telmore. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the funeral home. The service video will be uploaded to Levo’s Tribute Wall after the service ends. Subscribe to the Music Funeral Home YouTube Channel to receive notifications when services or video tributes are uploaded. Sympathy may also be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.