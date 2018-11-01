Kemp visits to tout mass site, get vaccine

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Gov. Brian Kemp joined more than 3.5 million Georgians Friday, March 26, when he received the COVID-19 vaccine during a local visit to promote the mass vaccination site at the Mall at Waycross.

Kemp was joined by his 18-year old daughter, Amy Porter, in getting the single shot by Johnson & Johnson at the Ware County Public Health Department.

“Get the vaccination,” Kemp said after receiving his shot on the front steps of the health department. “Let’s end this (pandemic).”

Kemp and his daughter were vaccinated shortly after he toured the mass site to serve southeast Georgia. The site was among five that opened around the state two weeks ago. So far, however, it hasn’t seen nearly the traffic as have most of its counterparts.

That fact brought Kemp to town to tout the site with the hope of spurring interest in getting the vaccine. “The real issue (for vaccinations) continues to be in places like Waycross and areas that are even more rural,” Kemp said during a press conference just outside one of the multiple tents used at the drive-through site. “We need to do get the word out, but also have people confident about (being vaccinated).”