WAYCROSS — Leona Pearl Sweat, 86, of Waycross, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in St. Augustine, Florida, to the late Lawrence Roden-baugh and Linnie Rodenbaugh. Sweat made Waycross her home for the majority of her life. She served her family as a loving and dedicated homemaker, and was a member of the University Boulevard Church of God. Her life was centered around her family, and she loved every minute she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren. Along with her parents, Sweat was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Harley Leon Sweat, two grandsons, Eddie Lawrence Sweat Jr., Timothy Sweat, one great-great-granddaughter, Kadence Howard, one great-great-grandson, Browning Cady, three brothers, Raymond Boyd, Frances Rodenbaugh, Curtis Rodenbaugh, and one sister, Rosa Lee Rodenbaugh. Sweat is survived by 10 children, Rosa Lee Sweat Conners, of Waycross, Marvin Ernest Sweat and his wife, Darlene, of Nahunta, Leon Harley Sweat Jr., of Waycross, Eddie Lawrence Sweat and his wife, Sonya, of Waycross, Billy Joe Sweat, of Waycross, Linnie Marie Sweat Smart and her fiancé, Jerry Holmes, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Rita Carol Sweat Conners and her husband, Michael, of Marion, North Carolina, Ima Jean Sweat Hineline, of Waycross, Steve Allen Sweat, of Waycross, Johnny Earl Sweat and his wife, Candice, of Patterson; 30 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Buddy; two sisters, Lora Mae and Bonnie; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private family graveside service will be held Friday at Victory Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.