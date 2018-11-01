Lending a hand

ESG staffers give public works help around dog park

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Residents who live near the area of the Waycross Dog Park, adjacent athletic field and the bridge that spans the nearby canal are probably having a hard time recognizing the area.

It’s been about a year since they’ve seen it as trimmed and tidy as it is today.

The cleaner look was the work of ESG Operations Inc., which operates the city’s water and wastewater treatment systems.

ESG Project Manager Lou Mintz said he and his crew chose the area of the park and the canal after offering to lend a hand anywhere in the city.

“We just wanted to give back to the community,” Mintz said Friday, September 24, as members of the workers on hand put the finishing touches on the cleanup. “I went to (City Manager) Tonya (Miller) and asked her if there was any place we could help. She said for us to pick a spot, so here we are.