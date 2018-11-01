WAYCROSS — Lee Reid Daniell, 93, entered his Heavenly Home on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from his residence surrounded by a loving family. A native of Thomas County, Georgia, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps (Air Force) in 1947 where he became an aircraft armorer. After leaving the service in 1949 he went to work with ACL/CSX Railroad in Waycross for 40 years as an electrician. In March 1952, he was saved at a revival at old Faith Temple. He taught Sunday School for more than 40 years, first at Faith Temple, then at First EMC (now Gospel Lighthouse). He led many people to the Lord. Many times he sat on the bench at Walmart and witnessed for Jesus. He prayed and cried with many through the years. Above all else, he loved his LORD Jesus. He loved to fish and when he could no longer go fishing, he had plenty of fish stories to tell. He also enjoyed playing with his electric trains and with his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lee and Mattie Shiver Daniell, all his siblings, Myrtle Arnold, Charles L. Daniell, Julian K. Daniell, Verta McCray, Lamar Daniell, and Lowell Daniell, and a great-grandson, Phoenix Daniels. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lorine Nelson Daniell; a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Junior Griffis of Waycross; two sons and daughters-in-law, Donnie and Debra Daniels of Ailey and Jonathan and Cheryl Daniell of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Cox (Brad), Kelly Griffis (Kim), Kevin Griffis (Dawn), Desiree Miller (Thomas), Reid Daniell, Dustin Daniels (Hannah) and Kyle Daniell; 11 greatgrandchildren, Gracie and Lizzie Cox, Ashleigh and Austin Griffis, Katelyn, Kandice, and Kaleb Griffis, Xander and Justyce Miller, and Falcon and Thrasher Daniels; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Frances Daniell, Macon, Georgia, Shirley and Larry Brown of Waycross and Lincoln Nelson of Jacksonville, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 2401 Tebeau Street, where he was a charter member. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers were grandsons Kelly, Kevin, Reid, Dustin, Kyle, and Brad. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.