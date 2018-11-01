Leave The Fireworks To The Experts

Ware County Emergency Management Agency director Jonathan Daniell is asking everyone to leave fireworks to the experts as annual Fourth of July celebrations occur.

Summer is synonymous with barbecues, parades and fireworks, but Daniell advises everyone to “not play with fireworks” and to keep the holiday safe by allowing professionals to shoot off the pyrotechnics, thereby granting a safe way to enjoy the BOOM-crackers.

“The National Safety Council encourages everyone to enjoy fireworks at public displays conducted by professionals, and not to use any fireworks at home,” said Daniell. “They may be legal — but they are definitely not safe.”

In 2017, eight people died and more than 12,000 people were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents, said Daniell. Of these, 50 percent of the injuries were to children and young adults under age 20.

More than two-thirds (67 percent) of injuries took place between June 16 and July 16.

“While the majority of these incidents were due to amateurs attempting to use professional-grade, homemade or other illegal fireworks or explosives, an estimated 1,200 injuries were from less powerful devices like small firecrackers and sparklers,” Daniell said.

In addition to the injuries, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires.

If consumer fireworks are legal to buy where you live and you choose to use them, be sure to follow the following safety tips:

•Never allow young children to handle fireworks

•Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

•Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

•Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

•Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

•Never light them indoors

•Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

•Never point or throw fireworks at another person

•Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

•Never ignite devices in a container

•Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

•Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

•Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

•Never use illegal fireworks

•Better yet, grab a blanket and a patch of lawn, kick back and let the experts handle the fireworks show.

Daniell said that while sparklers are popular with the younger crowd, they can be extremely dangerous.

“Every year, young children can be found along parade routes and at festivals with sparklers in hand, but sparklers are a lot more dangerous than most people think,” said Daniell.

“Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees — hot enough to melt some metals,” said Daniell. “Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers alone account for more than 25 percent of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children under 5, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.

“Consider using safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers,” said Daniell.

“Let’s all enjoy the July 4 celebrations but let’s all work together to keep everyone — especially children — safe from burns of holiday fireworks,” Daniell said.

The Waycross fireworks community display will be launched Thursday at around 9:15 p.m. from Bit Tanner Field near Memorial Stadium.