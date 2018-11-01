Law Agencies Work In Concert To Solve Thefts

Law enforcement agencies working together have solved the case of a July 15 theft of equipment from a Coffee County fire station as well as other theft cases and two suspects have been arrested, said Doyle Wooten, sheriff of Coffee County.

As Coffee County sheriff’s detectives began working the case of equipment stolen from Coffee County Fire Station 19, they learned that the Pearson Police Department and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office were also investigating similar incidents.

The Pearson Police Department received information in reference to items taken from that jurisdiction which could have also involved the theft from the Coffee Fire Department. Detectives from all three agencies combined their information and leads and were able to locate numerous items that were stolen in Pearson and in Coffee County.

As a result of the investigation, Douglas Allen Philips and Matthew Cory Smith were arrested for theft by receiving stolen property, Wooten said.

The investigation is still on-going and other arrest warrants are pending.

Stolen from the Coffee firehouse were uniforms, fire axes and other equipment. The stolen goods were recovered.

“The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Pearson Police Department and Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office would like to say thank you to the concerned citizens for their assistance,” Wooten said. “This case is a prime example of information, even though it was thought to be small, turned into pivotal information in helping to recover all the items taken from the Coffee Fire Department.”