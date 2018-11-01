WAYCROSS — Mrs. Laverne Green Canington, 92, of Waycross, died early Thursday morning, December 17, 2020, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Waycross, she was born in October of 1928 to the late Lacy Oscar Green and Mary Green. Mrs. Canington’s work history included a stint at Georgia Power Company, but her greatest delight was being a homemaker. She was a devoted member of Central Baptist Church, the Faith Sunday School Class, and the Merrymakers. Mrs. Canington was also a member of the Railroad Retirement Club, the Waycross Exchangettes, and the YMCA of Waycross. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She also loved her church and all of her many friends. Along with her parents, Mrs. Canington was preceded in death by her husband, John Heyward Canington Sr.; and two sisters, Virginia “Sis” Livingston, and Ruby Page. She is survived by two sons, John Heyward Canington Jr. and his wife, Paula, of Indian Land, South Carolina, Larkin Lee Caninngton and his wife, Tammy, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Lance Canington and his wife, Carolyn, Grant Canington and his wife, Meredith, Cara Canington, Tyler Canington and his wife, Allison; six greatgrandchildren, Lewis Canington, Levi Canington, Abel Canington, Jude Canington, Lily Canington, Eleanor Canington; one sister, Mary Darden, of Orlando, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held Saturday, December 19, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment followed in the Greenlawn Mausoleum. The family received friends at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava Street, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.