WAYCROSS — Laura Kay Elbrink, 55, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness. Elbrink was born in Waycross to the late Edward Barber and Lillie Mae Cox Barber. She was a homemaker and member of First Presbyterian Church in Waycross. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her adopted father, Larry Craig Elbrink, and three brothers, Warren Elbrink, William Ray Barber and Eugene Barber. She is survived by her mother, Donna Elbrink, of Waycross; five siblings, Christopher Elbrink, of Waycross, Phyllis Boyette (James), of Waycross, Linda Nelson (Rick), of Waycross, Donnie Barber (Becky), of Waycross, and Brenda Churchill (David), of Bear, Delaware; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family welcomed friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.