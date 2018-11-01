Latrell Harden Barber

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Latell Harden Barber, 92, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Lawrenceville, Ga. A native and lifelong resident of Waycross and Ware County, Mrs. Barber married her late husband, the Rev. Jack E. Barber Sr., at the age of 15, and was a loving and devoted homemaker all her life. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Barber was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Harden and Melissa Cowart Harden. Survivors include four children, Margaret Elizabeth Foreman, Jack E. Barber Jr., John S. Barber and Jeffrey L. Barber. A private graveside service was held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.