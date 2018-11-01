Late score lifts No. 3 Demons past No. 1 WCHS

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

WARNER ROBINS — Ware County didn’t get a win here Friday night in its Region 1-AAAAA opener against Warner Robins.

But even in suffering their first loss of the season, the Gators found a measure of success. Ware County proved more than worthy of the No. 1 ranking it carried into the game against the perennial state powerhouse Demons, who were ranked third and had been AAAAA state runner-up the past three seasons.

“There are a lot (or losses) you don’t want to hang your hat on, but that wasn’t one of them,” Ware County Head Coach Jason Strickland said. “I think we sent a message that we can play (with the state’s best).”

Warner Robins (6-1 overall, 1-0 region), showed why it has played for the last three titles with a crucial, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to pull out the 22-19 victory. Trailing 19-14, the Demons forced a punt with 7:24 left in the game, then marched 89 yards in 10 plays for the game-winning points with 2:12 remaining.

Ware County (6-1, 1-1) couldn’t convert on a fourth-and-4 play from its 23 following the kickoff to seal the issue. The clutch Warner Robins’ march mirrored another that spanned the first and second quarters.