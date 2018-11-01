WAYCROSS — Larry “Thunderbolt” Harrell Sr., 69, of Waycross, died Thursday evening, September 17, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Robert Harrell and Linnie Mae Higgs Harrell. Mr. Harrell made Waycross and Ware County his home for his entire life. He worked for more than 40 years as a truck driver and was retired from Thom’s Transport Company. Mr. Harrell attended Pebble Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and watching football. Mr. Harrell was an avid hunter and the last living founding member of Bennett Bay Hunting Club. More than anything he loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Lola. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Harrell. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Harrell, of Waycross; two children, Gina Harrell Connell (Donnie), of Sylvester, Larry Harrell Jr. (Cindy), of Waycross; two step-children, Wayne Bullard Jr. (Victoria), of Waycross, LeeAnn Bullard (David Nettles), of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Maggie Harrell, Miranda Harrell, Donnie Connell Jr., Austin Connell, Ryatt Nettles, Jessie Nettles, Elara Bullard; his uncle, Ben Higgs, of Millwood; his aunt, Toby Welch, of Waycross; and numerous other relatives. A funeral was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 20, at Pebble Hill Baptist Church. Burial followed at Little Utah Cemetery in Axson. The family received friends at the church beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.