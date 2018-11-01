WAYCROSS — Larry Hamon Barber, 74, of Waycross died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness. He was born in Blackshear to the late Hamon and Polly Meadows Barber. Mr. Barber was a 1964 graduate of Blackshear High School. He received an Associate Degree from the University of Georgia Extension Center in Waycross. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. Mr. Barber retired from CSX Railroad as a clerk after 40 years of service. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Audio Visual Team, served on the kitchen crew for Wednesday night suppers for 14 years, worked at the House of Hope on Tuesdays. Mr. Barber enjoyed photography, the University of Georgia football, traveling, his Mustang, and beloved dog, Zeeva. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Christian Kass Kimbrell, two sisters, Margie Beckner and Mary Myers, two brothers, Steve Barber and Herbert Barber Sr. Survivors include his wife, Anne Murray Barber of Waycross; two daughters, Wendy Spatola Clay and her husband Chris of Guntersville, Alabama, Britiany Barber of Waycross; five grandchildren, Hampton Hamner, Molly Clay, Ella Clay, Christian Ana Barber- McCloskey, and Asher Smith; one sister, Peggy Barber Dixon of Blackshear; two brothers, Sonny Barber and his wife Virginia of Waynesville, and Bobby Barber and his wife Leny of Blackshear; sister-in-law, Lynn Barber, of Blackshear; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service was held Sunday, June 7, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David White officiating. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome. com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waycross House of Hope, 109 Thomas St., Waycross, Georgia, 31501, or Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Honorary pallbearers were Mickey Henderson, Sonny Yarbrough, Donald Altman, Audio Visual Team, United Small Group, and the Waycross House of Hope. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.