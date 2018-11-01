WAYCROSS — Mr. Larry Elton Gillis, 68, died Monday evening, June 14, 2021, at his residence in Waycross. Gillis was a native of Coffee County but lived most of his life in Waycross. He served in the United States Army and the 7th Special Forces Group during the Vietnam Era (1973-79) as a military police officer. In 2010, Gillis retired from the Southeast Georgia Drug Task Force after 25 years as a police officer. He was formerly employed by the Ware County Sheriff’s Department, Waycross Police Department, Glynn County Police Department and Satilla Community Services. Gillis was an avid fisherman and treasured time spent with friends and family. Gillis was preceded in death by his parents, George Elton Gillis and Mildred Carver Gillis Ruth; his wife, Lavada Clark Gillis; sister, Janice Gillis; and step-daughter, Carla Williford. Survivors include two children, Linda Gillis Franklin (Derek) of Southside, Ala., and Larry Gillis, Jr. of Waycross; two stepchildren, Carlton Williford of Brantley County and Dustin Williford of Waycross; mother of his children, Rita Newton; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Cathy Gillis Gardner (Derwood) of Hazlehurst; and nephews, Jason Dixon, Jake Gardner, James Gardner and David Gardner; and other relatives. The family would like to extend their deep heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers, Dr. Jha and staff, Hospice Satilla staff, and James McKinnon, for the exceptional care they provided. A funeral service was held Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization is by cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.com. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.