MILLWOOD — Larry Edward Bagbey, 80, died Monday evening, September 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Dongola, Missouri, but he resided in Millwood for the past 17 years. Larry retired from the United States Navy as an Aviation Electronics Chief after 21 years having served in the Vietnam War. He was formerly employed by Schlumberger Oilfield Services in Houston, Texas, for 10 years, and Photo Circuits in Peachtree City, Georgia. Larry was a member of Millwood Baptist Church. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Bagbey and Virginia Gallener Bagbey, daughter, Gretchen Maria Bagbey, and his sister, Gail Moffett. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Joanne Tison Bagbey, of Millwood; son, Christopher Taylor (Charlene), of Hoboken; two grandchildren, Chad and Heidi Taylor; two sisters, Sandra Bagbey, of Clinton Township, Michigan, and Angie Lock, of Sterling Heights, Michigan.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will have a graveside service at Bennett Cemetery in Millwood at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome. com Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.