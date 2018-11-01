WAYCROSS — Lannis Moody — husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, friend — died peacefully in his home Saturday, July 3, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 66. Moody, also known as LM, was born in 1954 to Dorothy and Calvin Moody. He learned to a dairy farm and grow crops at an early age. Sadly, tragedy struck the M o o d y family, with the death of his father, Calvin, when Lannis was just 13. He and his family would wake up before dawn to milk the cows, staying up late to cut the corn. This early lesson in work ethic remained with Moody for the rest of his life. Or at least that’s how most folks explain his never-failing early morning wake-up call. He eventually expanded beyond dairy cows and feed corn, establishing a beautiful pecan orchard and growing an assortment of fruits and vegetables for friends and family. For LM, he was at home in the field — on a tractor. His cows certainly benefitted from his hard work, but so did his family and friends. He was known for his broad smile, charisma, and large personality — all of which attracted Angie, the love of his life, to him. The two married in 1982 and enjoyed fishing in St. Marys and trips to Fernandina. As children came along, the fishing and beach trips continued, but their time also was spent at twirling competitions and baseball games. No one will ever accuse him of twirling fire, but he was the proudest person in the room watching his children excel at their various pursuits. And maybe the proudest moment as a father has been watching his son follow in his footsteps, plowing the same land that he did — but maybe with a fancier tractor! As some people say, the best part about having children is grandchildren. And he was blessed in this way. “Grandaddy” and “tractor” will forever be synonymous with five little ones. Moody was lucky enough to spend quality time with Ellie, Ann, Connor, Malcolm, and Barrett — whether on the farm, at the house, or on the water. He loved each unconditionally. Moody also was known for his cooking. He was regularly trying Bobby Flay’s latest technique or asking the butcher for a specialty cut used on Grillmasters. But one technique that needed no adjustment was his smoker — a smoker that was filled each Thanksgiving with 20-plus turkeys. The family would always kid him about those turkeys, because they rarely got to taste them. He didn’t smoke the turkeys for himself or his family — he prepared them for folks who worked on the farm and people throughout the community. Lannis cooked so that others would enjoy it. When he was not on the farm, Moody could be found at the Ware County Farm Bureau office where he served as president for many years. He also enjoyed being a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving as an usher. He loved God and his family. Moody is survived by his loving wife, Angie; his children Sydne Smith (Malcolm), Cassidy Carter (Lee), and Kager Moody (Heidi); his grandchildren Ellie Smith, Ann Carter, Connor Smith, Malcolm Smith III, and Barrett Carter; his loyal sister, Jayne Murray; and numerous nephews and nieces. Moody was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Calvin; his stepfather, Oscar Mc- Gowan; and his brother, Larry Moody. A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. today (Wednesday, July 7) at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be given to the Lannis Moody Agriculture Education Scholarship, care of Ware County Farm Bureau, or Trinity United Methodist Church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.