WAYCROSS — Lamar King, 72, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness. He was born in Brantley County to the late Tommy and Winona Jordan King. Lamar was a faithful and founding member of Victory Chapel Baptist Church in Bickley where he was a deacon. A graduate of Ware County High School, he retired from Champion International after 33 years of service, and he was currently employed by the Ware County Board of Education as a bus driver. Lamar touched many lives especially those of his kids who he thought of as his own and loved dearly. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and afternoon rides with his family on his golf cart. In addition to his parents, Lamar was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Judy Grantham King, and two brothers, W.A. King, and Elton King. Survivors include two daughters, Tammy King Welch (Larry) and Michelle King Simpson (Billy), both of Waycross; one brother, Elmond King, of Waycross; one sister, Louise Bennett, of Ocala, Florida; two grandsons, Joshua Welch (Meagan) and Justin Simpson; one granddaughter, Sara Welch Crosby (Dustin); three great-granddaughters, Carleigh June Welch, Madelyn Grace Welch, and Chloe Ann Crosby; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 17, at Victory Chapel Baptist Church. Burial followed in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.