Lady Gators go to Dutchtown after finishing fourth in region tournament

WARNER ROBINS — Ware County’s Lady Gators earned a Class 5A state berth and will occupy the fourth spot from Region 1 following a 1-2 mark in the tournament.

The Lady Gators (9-11), who have lost six of their last eight games, opened on the road Tuesday, February 23 at Region 4 champion Dutchtown (19-8).

The Lady Bulldogs, who entered their region tourney as the third seed, beat Eagles’ Landing 39-36 in the finals.

Dutchtown, winners of three straight, entered the tournament on a three-game losing streak following a season-best eight-game winning streak. Dutchtown is led by senior point guard Paige Lyons, who averages 17.5 points, 3.9 steals, 3.1 steals, and 2.8 assists per game. She has recorded eight games of 20-plus points with a season-high 31 points, nine steals, and seven assists coming in a win over Locust Grove.

The winner advances to face the winner of Region 3 third-seed Mundy’s Mill (15-9) and Region 2 runner-up McIntosh (20-6).

The fifth-seed Lady Gators upset fourth-seed host Veterans (8-15) 53-49 in a play-in game Monday, February 15 in Kathleen. The Lady Warhawks won the two regular-season meetings.

Eighth-ranked Warner Robins (19-3), the top seed host and eventual champion, posted a 62-33 victory Wednesday, February 17 over the Lady Gators in the semifinals. No information was provided on the game.