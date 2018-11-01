Lady Gators get in win column with 3 victories Saturday

Staff Report

Ware County picked up its first victories of the season Saturday winning three times at the Crisp County Watermelon Tournament in Cordele. The Lady Gators (3-3) blanked Wilcox County (3-1) 10-0 in five innings, blanked East Laurens (1-3) 12-0 in four innings, and rolled past Morgan County (4-4) 10-1 in five innings during August 22 action. Charlton County spoiled Senior Night festivities for the Lady Gators on Wednesday, August 19 posting a 7-4 victory . The game followed a rainout of a scheduled game Tuesday against Bryan County. The Lady Gators were to host Brantley County and wrap up the season series Monday night (August 24). Ware County travels today (Wednesday, August 26) to Glynn Academy in Brunswick. Charlton County ……..7 Lady Gators……………4 A four-run second inning sparked the Indian Maidens to the victory over Ware County.