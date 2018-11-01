Lady Gators capture 7-team Gator Relays

Staff Report

Ware County’s Lady Gators “A” squad and the Brunswick Pirates captured team titles during Saturday’s annual Gator Relays.

The Lady Gators piled up 185 points to outdistance runner-up Brunswicks point total of 133. Coffee (103), Appling County (83), Glynn Academy (59), Camden County (39), and Ware County “B” (32) rounded out the seven-team field.

A pair of Pirates squads topped the boys’ seven-team field with Brunswick scoring 163 points and Appling County 131. Camden County (99), Glynn Academy (88), Coffee (86), Ware County (72.5) and Appling County “B” (35.5) were in the seven-team field.

The Lady Gators had six first-place finishes with Hannah Moore in the 800-meter run, Zamaria Denton in the pole vault, Ronasche Fluker in the long jump, Olivia Sharpe in discus, Charlese McClendon in the shot put, the 4x400m relay team and the 4x800m relay team.