Lady Gators beat Ola in 5A state first round



Staff Report

Ware County’s Lady Gators advanced to the second round of the Class 5A state tournament with a first-round win over Ola.

The Lady Gators, who finished third at the Region 1 tournament, beat the Region 4 runner-up Lady Mustangs 3-2 to advance to face Region 2 champion McIntosh High School of Peachtree City. The Lady Chiefs advanced without playing a first-round match.

The match is set for Thursday, April 22 at 1 p.m.

The Lady Gators lost 3-2 in the Tuesday, April 13 region semifinals to eventual runner-up Veterans.

They bounced back to post a 5-0 win in the consolation match over Wayne County.

The Gators also finished third at the region tournament and opened state play Tuesday against Region 4 runner-up Dutchtown in Hampton. The winner advances to face Region 2 champion McIntosh in the second round. The Chiefs did not play in the first round.

The Gators lost in the region semifinals to Wayne County. They beat Veterans 3-2 in the consolation match. No report was filed on the matches.

State First Round

Lady Gators……………3

Ola ……………………….2

MCDONOUGH — A third set victory at No. 1 doubles clinched Ware County’s victory over the Lady Mustangs.