WAYCROSS — Kizzie Kay Walker Sloan, 93, of Waycross, died Monday morning, June 22, 2020, at the Hospice Satilla House after a sudden illness. She was born in Blackshear to the late Edwin and Alpha Crews Walker. Mrs. Sloan attended elementary school in Otter Creek and graduated from Patterson High School. She lived in Pierce County until the 1960s and then moved to Ware County where she worked for the Area Planning and Development Commission, Visiting Nurses and Riverside Nursing Home. Mrs. Sloan was a former member of Central Baptist Church where she was active in the music program. Currently, she was a member of Olivet Baptist Church and she loved her church. She loved to study the Bible in and out of the church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Sloan, seven siblings, Donald Walker, Carol Ann Walker, Roscoe Walker, Randall Walker, J.E. Walker, Marie Peas and Jerdie Dixon. Survivors include three sons, Eddie Crawford and his wife, Patricia, of Dixie Union, Ronald Lewis Crawford, of Springhill, Florida, Gary W. Crawford and his wife, Joan Carol, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Sherry Crews and her husband, Harold, of Byron, Georgia, Edwin Crawford and his wife, Cindy, of Dixie Union, Kelli Delk and her husband, Danny, of Millwood, Amber Crawford, of Milledgeville, Georgia, Andy Crawford and his wife, Jae, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, and Bryan Crawford and his wife, Amanda, of Waycross; 14 greatgrandchildren; two sisters, Mary Crump, of Yulee, Florida, and Linda Andrade, of Riverside, Rhode Island; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private family graveside service was held Friday, June 26, at Shiloh Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.