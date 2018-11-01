WAYCROSS — Kimberly Lee, 57, of Waycross, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in France to the late Jesse Franklin Bailey II and Peggy Sue Fiveash Bailey. She made Waycross her home for the majority of her life. Lee was a Sergeant at Ware State Prison for 23 years before her retirement. She also served the City of Waycross as a member of the Waycross Police Department Auxiliary team for 20 years. Lee was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved every moment she was able to spend with family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Lee is survived by her husband, Kyle Lee, of Waycross; two children, Jesse Alton Lee and his wife, Mary, of Waycross, Kyla Marissa Lee and her husband, Colby, of Waycross; five grandchildren, Sean Lee, Holly Lee, Coleman Lee, Hannah Lee, Willum Eggleston; one brother, Jesse Franklin Bailey III, of Waycross; one sister, Kay Morgan and her husband, Brian, of Charleston, South Carolina; one nephew, Ethan Morgan; one niece, McKennah Morgan; and numerous other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating the life of Mrs. Kimberly Lee will be held by the family at a later date. Lee had a heart for animals and the care they received. As a tribute to her, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any Animal Shelter or Humane Society in her name. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.