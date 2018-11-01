HORTENSE — Kim Allan Henderson, 66, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at home under the care of Heartland Hospice. A lifelong resident of Hortense, Henderson was born December 15, 1954, in Jesup. He was a carpenter by trade who owned and operated his own business, K&H Construction, for many years. Henderson was a longtime member of the Philadelphia Wesleyan Church in Hortense and enjoyed deep sea fishing in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael “Mike” Henderson and Daisy Harper Henderson Harrell; his wife, Debbie Smith Henderson; his son, Keith Henderson; and his brother, Michael Ashley Henderson. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Michael Bare of Screven; brother, Scott Henderson of Grand Cayman Island; sister, Donna Adams of Hortense; and step-father, Zade Harrell of Hortense; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members also survive. A memorial service will be private.