ATHENS, Ga. — Kevin Wayne Harris, 38, of Athens, Georgia, died Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was born in Augusta, Georgia, to Timothy Wayne Harris of Athens and Ina Danelle Spicer of DuPont, Indiana. Kevin worked on the production line for the Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation. He loved music, nice clothes, video games, and older model cars, especially Ford Mustangs, the Chevrolet Camaro, and the Pontiac Trans Am. He is survived by his parents, Timothy Wayne Harris and Ina Danelle Spicer, two children, Skyler Allen Cassidy and Trenton Wayne Nathaniel McGaughey, two grandchildren, one sister, Hillary Christina Harris of Athens, his grandmother, Frances Lee Harris of Waycross, two uncles, Jack E. Harris and Jimmy L. Harris, both of Waycross, one aunt, Deborah A. Sims of Valdosta, and numerous other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, (today) in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Miles- Odum Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.