

WAYCROSS — Mr. Kenneth Ferrell Music, 83, died Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness. Music was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County having attended Telmore/ Bickley community schools. He served in the United States Army from 1956 until 1976. Music was deployed for two tours in the Korean War and three tours in the Vietnam War. He retired after 20 years of service having obtained the rank of master sergeant. Following his military career, Music was employed as the first male nurse at Memorial Hospital, and he retired from the nursing and purchasing department of Satilla Regional Medical Center after 30 years. Music was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church. The youngest of nine children, he was preceded in death by his parents, Farley Music and Jennie Melving Music; and his great-grandson, Adrian Arnold. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Marion Lloyd Music of Waycross; three children, Gloria Douglas (Allan), George Tatum, Jr. (LaShea), and Jerry Tatum (Debra); nine grandchildren, Charles Conley (Camille), Tatum Sikes, George Tatum III (Nancy), Justin Douglas (Katrina), Steve Douglas, Samantha Arnold, Ashlee Griffin (Curtis), Erica Jones (Jonathan) and Lee Tatum; 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; two special sisters-in-law, Hellon Music and Sadie Music; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held Saturday, September 26, at Swamp Road Baptist Church. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, September 26, at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.