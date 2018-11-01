WAYCROSS — Mr. Kendrick Hamid died Mon- day night, July 27, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, due to heart-related complications. He was born in Rio Claro, Trinidad and Tobago to the late Abdul Hamid and Rosa Mohammed. Hamid has resided in Waycross for the past 20 years. He was a wise, hard-working, active person, who loved to joke around. Hamid was always present, and willing to help his family in every way possible. He was the right hand for Kent in every aspect of his life. Hamid was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a wealth of knowledge and experience in his workplace and always taught everyone something new. Along with his parents, Hamid was preceded in death by his wife, Zorida Hamid; two brothers, Michael Mohammed, Sylvester Mohammed; and one sister, Jane Hamid. Hamid is survived by three children, Sharda Hamid of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, Sharon Hamid of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, Kent Hamid of Waycross; two grandchildren, Sarah Williams Simmons and her husband Patrick of Waycross, and Madison Hamid of Waycross; five brothers, Roy Hamid, Carlyle Hamid, Winston Mohammed and Steven Mohammed all of Trinidad and Tobago, and Ricardo Mohammed of Orlando; one sister, Sheila Mohammed of Trinidad and Tobago; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 30, in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.