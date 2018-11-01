JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kelly Clifton Hood, 33, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at UF Health in Jacksonville, Florida, from injuries received in an accident. He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. Hood attended Ware County High School and was formerly employed by Southern Lawn Care. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jenny Hood, Donald and Jean Monk. Survivors include his fiancée, Kandase Frasier; four children, Journee Hood, Kilee, Kyndall and Kentlee; his mother, Donna Marie Monk of Waycross; his father, Kerry Clifton Hood (Mandi) of Waycross; seven siblings, Kerry Hood (Jenni), Kody Hood (Christa), Kory Hood (Julianne), Kortney Kelly (Chase), Kyler Hood, Kayge Hood and Kayci Hood; step-brother, Billy Howell; nieces and nephews, Laci, Cooper, Colee, Kinley, Ayden, Landon, Kaidynce, Kannon, Kolton, Zander, Zayne and Zaxton; grandparents, Frances Thrift (Marion) and Hyrum Hood; special aunts and uncles, Becky Miller, Karen Skinner (Wade), Tina Newman (Patrick), Kim Herrin (Josh), Lowell Hood, Dr. Kim Hood (Linda), and Jan Petty (Steve); special family friend, Patrick Holcomb; numerous cousins and many dear friends. A funeral service was held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Destination Church in Blackshear. Burial followed in Waters Cemetery. The funeral was to be live-streamed at www.destination-church.org Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.