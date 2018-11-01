DOUGLAS — Kay Robertson Taylor Smith, 81, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Lakeside Senior Living Center in Douglas, Georgia. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Sonny Wayne Taylor; parents, H.I. Robertson and Alma Giddens Lee; and stepfather, Emory Lee. Survivors include her husband, M.E. Smith; stepmother, Edith Robertson; sister, Anne Deen; and sister-in-law, Beth Strickland; daughters, Kristy Lyn Thomas (Alfred), Lory Snellings (Tyler), Lana Turk (Sam); grandchildren, Taylor Turk (Allison), Hanna Roberts (John), Spencer Turk, Joy Turk, and Wesley Snellings; greatgrandchildren, Mason Turk and Penelope Turk; and special recognition to Vera Nettles, who provided amazing care, love and encouragement to Kay while she lived in Douglas. Ms. Smith was a member of Elizabeth Chapel Methodist Church for more than 50 years where she served as a music leader and Bible teacher. She worked diligently beside Sonny on the family farm and devoted many hours to ministry in the community. Mrs. Smith will be remembered by all who knew her as a woman of grace who proclaimed the good news of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The family will celebrate her life with a private service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Elizabeth Chapel Memorial Fund, c/o Jeanne Taylor, 110 Bush Road, Alma, Georgia, 31510.