HOBOKEN — Kathleen Fraley Johnson “Kay” Kovach of Hoboken died at the age of 81 Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Hospice of Golden Isles in Brunswick, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Mrs. Kovach was born in Virginia to Kathleen Fraley and Marvin Johnson. Mrs. Kovach was a talented home cook, accomplished baker, and creative cake decorator. She loved living in Bermuda for three years with her husband Rich; enjoyed being a homemaker, grade school room mother, girl scout cookie chair, and disability advocate long before IDEA. Once the children were old enough, Mrs. Kovach pursued her dream and became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) working in a senior living center, for an allergist, and then for longtime Waycross cardiologist Dr. Pomeroy. She also provided excellent care for her parents, Katie and Marvin, when they moved to Hoboken in 1987. Mrs. Kovach was active at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waycross, in the CCW Quilting Group, and assisting with the annual Magnolia Festival in the spring. In recent years, she participated in the Rock City Boxing program for people with Parkinson’s. Mrs. Kovach is survived by her husband of 64.5 years, Richard; children Rick, Kris, and Russell; 10 grandchildren including Kristen, Andrew, and Kira; 15 great-grandchildren; and last but not least her sister, Ida. Mrs. Kovach may have been small, but she was a mighty woman whose greatest joy was being surrounded by family and nourishing them with her love, caring spirit, and amazing food. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waycross. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in her name to the Bishop’s Appeal from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.