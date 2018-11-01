BLACKSHEAR — Katherine Brooks Ann King Peacock, 63, of Blackshear, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Hazlehurst Court Care and Rehab after a short illness. She was born and lived in Waycross most of her life. She moved to Pierce County in 1985. She was the only daughter of the late George Raymond King and Marion Ann Stringfellow King. Peacock was a 1974 graduate of Waycross High School. She attended South Georgia College in Douglas and West Georgia in Carrollton where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She was an honor graduate of Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science in 1979, was vice president and salutatorian of the licensed practical nursing class of 1984. She was retired from Baptist Village as an LPN. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Simon Lewis (Sammy) Peacock, of Blackshear, Georgia. A private graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 5, at Ten Mile Baptist Church Cemetery. Crosby Funeral Home was serving the family.