Katelyn ‘Kay’ Dewberry

BLACKSHEAR — Kate- lyn “Kay” Dewberry, age 31, died at the Orange Park Medical Center Trauma Unit, Saturday, August 1, after a valiant effort to survive injuries resulting from a senseless act of gun violence that occurred on July 29. Kay placed herself in harm’s way for the love of a child. Her last act of love and kindness was donating her organs so that others might live. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Delman “Dick” Minchew, great grandmother Zonia McDuffie, great grandmother Mary Carter Minchew, great grandfather Jacob R. Minchew II, and her beloved dog Chi-Chi. To cherish her memories and celebrate her life, she leaves her mother, Deborah Minchew Owen; her daughter Konstance Luna; her stepson Aiden Lee; her sister Anna Brooke Badis (Brent); her brother Kristopher Owen (Tori); her grandmother Katy B. Minchew; her aunts Rebecca Minchew Stanford (Lee), Katherine Minchew Wiggs (Brook); her uncle Jacob R. Minchew III (Cyd); her niece Kenzley Owen; her nephew Alan Badis; her cousins Dante Smith, Ryan Smith (Lau- ren), Katy Minchew (Brooke), Rebekah Minchew (Taylor), Gareth Stanford; her special “Pops” Darrin Prutz and Philip Owen; a multitude of dear friends she considered her family and her beloved pit- bulls Sapphire and Zep. Kay loved being with her people. She loved dressing up for yard haunts during Halloween, her favorite holiday. She was a huge supporter of the artist community as a whole and especially adored her tattoo family. She lived and breathed movies and music. She loved all movie genres and had an infamous DVD collection. Bob Marley was her all-time favorite musician. Prior to her current employment at FedEx, she was the Executive Chef at Okefenokee Country Club and was renowned for her culinary skills. Her lifelong dream was to one day own and operate a food truck she’d call “Katy B’s Dine and Dash,” inspired by all the holidays spent in the kitchen with her Granny cooking up some of the best smelling and tasting food any of us have ever eaten. Kay was a full moon over the Minchew Family Farm. She was a sunrise over the Golden Isles. Kay made the everyday extraordinary. A formidable force for good, she loved her family and friends fiercely and with unwavering loyalty. And she kept us in line, she called us out because of that love and loyalty. She would be the first to say: “Take a minute, but this can’t stop you. Get yourself together. Stay in the fight. Never give up.” Kay lived that example for us. She fought hard in life for all those she loved and all that she held to be right and true. Chances are if you were blessed enough to know her, she cheered you on and rallied behind you at some point, pushing you to keep on keeping on. If we listen, we will hear her speaking those words of encouragement to us still. Kay had the courage to be herself, the audacity to take up space, and live her truth without making apologies. The outpouring of love and admiration we’ve seen over the past few days speaks volumes of her character and the all-encompassing, all-forgiving love she gave to so many. Did we mention she was fun? Kay was so much fun. She always had a deep understanding of the comedy inherent in our daily lives and shared it with us every chance she had. She was masterful at making us laugh until we cried. We cry now in our immense grief at the sudden and tragic loss of such a beautiful human being too soon. For Kay, and because of Kay, we will continue sharing laughter and love together over countless precious memories of her. We will carry her heart in our hearts for the rest of our days. In lieu of flowers, our family requests donations are made in Kay’s memory to Ware County Animal Services, 3030 Brown Street, Waycross, 31503. Kay will be memorialized by cremation and a celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date. Our family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the many friends of Kay whose love and support have sustained us in this time of monumental loss. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.