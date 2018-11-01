WAYCROSS — Karen Salaine Herndon, 59, died Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 2020, at Memorial Health in Savannah. A native and lifelong resident of Ware County, Herndon was employed by Memorial Satilla Health in Patient Financial Services. She was a member of Pineview Baptist Church. Survivors include four sisters, Charlotte Clark (Ricky), Patricia Herndon, Melinda Rozier (Ron) and Annie Russell (Bobby), all of Waresboro; 13 nieces and nephews, Amanda Perritt (Chris), Ricky Clark (Amanda), Charles Clark, Edward Herndon, Allison Herndon, Brittany Francese (Mitch), Erin Rozier (fiancé Jacob Jeffords), Will Hinely, Eli Hinely, Luke Hinely, Jonathan Russell, and Allee Russell; several great-nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Pineview Baptist Church. Burial followed in Telmore Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church The family will be making headquarters at the home of Charlotte Clark, 4595 Pineview Road, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.