WINOKUR — Kara Lynn Drury Lewis, 51, of Winokur passed away Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, after a brief illness. Born in Folkston, Mrs. Lewis was the daughter of the late John Woodrow Drury Sr. and Irene Moody Drury. She also was preceded in death by Peggy Sue Drury, Mary Morgan, Larry Crews, Jerry Crews, John Drury Jr., Bo Drury, and Deborah Herndon. Mrs. Lewis also was known as “Maw” by many. She was a homemaker and a very dedicated volunteer firefighter for Charlton County Fire and Rescue. She also was a member of Winokur Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family and watching her grandbabies. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, C.L. Lewis; son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Sierra Lewis; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and the Rev. Cliff Adams; special niece, Elizabeth Drury; special nephew, Little John Drury; five grandchildren, Mailey Thigpen, Kalli Drury, Kinsley Drury, Noah Adams, and Keegan Drury; five siblings, Tony and Theresa Drury, Bobby and Trisha Crews, Lester and Ann Crews, Betty Stubbs, and Pedro and Diane Drury; biological mother, Barbara and Tom Kramer; brother-in-law, Daniel, and Theresa Lewis; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. A graveside service was held Thursday, May 14, with Firefighter’s Honors at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Cliff Adams, the Rev. Ray McMillan, the Rev. Listen Wainright, and the Rev. Wayne “Rooster” Manning Jr. officiating. Pallbearers were Gary Tippins, Kenny Lee, Jason Ackerman, Russell Wilson, Willard Turner, Chuck Edwards, Lawson Lafferty, and Brian Rauls. Honorary pallbearers were Charlton County Fire & Rescue, Brantley County Fire & Rescue, and all firefighters who want to attend. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.