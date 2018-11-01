Juvenile Snatches Headset Off Man

Gets Away On A Motorscooter That Is Driven By A Second Juvenile

Ware County detectives are searching for two black male juveniles, about 13 years old, in connection with the robbery of a man on Mahan Drive near Cherokee Street about 6 p.m. Sunday, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neal Skerratt.

A man enjoying his normal evening stroll on Mahan Drive near Cherokee Street about 6 p.m. Sunday was robbed of his headphones by a black male juvenile who appeared to be about 13 years old, said Skerratt.

The boy ran up behind the victim and snatched his headphones, valued at about $300, then got onto a black motorscooter driven by another black male juvenile, dressed in all black clothing and the two sped away.

Skerratt said the man returned to his home and got his car, driving around trying to find the two but never spotted them. He then returned home and called 911 to report the incident.

Cpl. Jonathan Oliver responded to the location and was told about the two boys, said Skerratt.

Anyone with information on who these two may be is asked to contact Ware County detectives at 287-4327 or 287-TIPS to remain anonymous.