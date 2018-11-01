June McGoogan Coleman

WAYCROSS — June Mc- Googan Coleman, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Mrs. Coleman was born June 23, 1948 in Quitman, Ga., to the late Marion Bowen McGoogan and Nathan Irwin McGoogan. She graduated high school in Alexandria, Va., where she moved with her mother upon the untimely death of her father, Nathan. She then attended the University of Arkansas, the University of Georgia and graduated from Valdosta State University with a master’s degree in education in 1971. In 1972, she married her beloved, Gary Coleman, and they were happily married for 50 years. The Colemans lived primarily in Atlanta, where she worked for the Atlanta Public School system teaching sixth-grade math. Mrs. Coleman also worked for the Atlanta School of the Blind and she volunteered tirelessly for the Junior Service League of Atlanta. She also was a proud member of the Colonial Dames Society. Mrs. Coleman’s family and friends will remember her most by her great sense of humor, great sense of style and most of all, love of family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her great-niece, Eleanor, and great-nephew, David. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Coleman, on March 25, 2020. She is survived by her beloved sister, Jerry Powers and husband, Charlie, of Valdosta; her nephew, Morris Powers and wife, Julie, their daughters, Eleanor, Kristen and Rachel, of Suwanee, Ga., and her niece, June Chamberlain and husband, Steve, their children David and Samantha, of Atlanta. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Coleman may be made to Baptist Village, 2650 Carswell Avenue, Waycross, Georgia, 31503. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.